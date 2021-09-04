York saw a big fall in the number of Covid cases in the seven days up to August 30.

The latest data from Public Health England shows that there were 545 cases in the city in the week – a fall of 102 on the previous week.

The rolling rate of infection in the city is now 258.3 cases/ 100,000 people – down from 261.6 on Friday.

Woodthorpe & Acomb Park saw a small increase in cases, up 5 to 38 compared to the previous day. With a rolling infection rate of 406.8 it has now overtaken Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood as the worst affected area of the city.

At the other end of the spectrum, Fulford, Heslington and the University saw a further drop of 14 cases, down to just 9. With a rolling infection rate of just 93.8 cases./ 100,000, this remains the least infected quarter of the city.

North Yorkshire also saw a drop in cases, down 97 to 1857, giving a rolling rate of 299.2 cases per 100,000 people.

The East Riding of Yorkshire, meanwhile, saw cases drop by 83 to 1273, with a rolling rate of 370.9 per 100,000.

Nationally, a further 37,578 people tested positive for Covid yesterday. There were a further 120 deaths and 985 patients were admitted to hospital.

The rolling rate of Covid cases across the UK now stands at 344.8/ 100,000 of the population.

You can see how your area of York is doing by looking at the government's interactive Covid map here