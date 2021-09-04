York is ‘Top of the Pots’ this weekend as the annual ceramics fair returned following a Covid lay-off last year.
More than 40 of the country’s leading potters and ceramicists are showing off their work in the Foss Building in York St John University’s sports hall all weekend.
And they are loving being here.
“It’s wonderful to be back,” said Potter Rachel Holian, referring to the fact that the York Ceramics Fair was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
“People have been incredibly positive and I have loved the opportunity to share my work and ideas with people who are really interested and keen to know more about the world of ceramics.
“Being able to present work in this city is special because of the amazing heritage of York with its engaged and educated audience.”
Potter Rachael Holian, centre in the white mask, shows off some of her work, which includes miniature pots and installations
The ceramics fair runs all day tomorrow, from 10am-5pm.
You’ll be able to see hundreds of pots of all shapes and sizes – as well as chat with potters and ceramicists themselves.
To find out more visit yorkceramicsfair.com
