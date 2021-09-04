Aldi and Lidl have revealed a range of items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores this weekend.

From home improvements to kitchen must-haves, you'll be able to pick up a bargain from the supermarket chains over the weekend.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are offering a range of home additions offered at discount prices.

These include:

Metal Frame Olive Arm Chair. (Aldi)

Add a touch of style to your home with this Metal Frame Olive Arm Chair. With its gold effect legs and frame it will add a contemporary modern touch to your home. Available at Aldi for £64.99.

Ambiano Multi Cooker. (Aldi)

Prep, set and forget! The ultimate 2-in-1 appliance to keep you cooking all day long.With an LED display panel, stainless steel inner pot and a generous 6 litre cooking capacity, this handy cooker even has two interchangeable air fryer and pressure cooking lids to allow you to make anything from soups to risottos and even yoghurt with one touch of a button. Available online for £89.99.

Strata Lidded Baskets 2 Pack. (Aldi)

Stylish and contemporary stackable baskets available for just £5.99 in Aldi.

Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

A range of kitchen must-haves are available in the middle of Lidl this week.

These include:

Silvercrest 9-in-1 Air Fryer. (Lidl)

There’s not much that this clever device can’t do: it can fry without oil or fat, has a rotisserie function and can be used as a dehydrator too. It also allows you to roast, bake, grill, toast, reheat, cook and more

Available in Lidle for £79.99.

Livarno Home Under-Cabinet LED Light. (Lidl)

Ideal for worktops, shelves or for lighting cabinet interiors the Livarno Home Under-Cabinet LED Light will brighten up your kitchen. Available in Lidl for £5.99 or two for £10.

Ernesto Fridge Organiser. (Lidl)

Keep your fridge organised with a transparent material which makes it easy to fins what you are looking for. Available in Lidl for £2.99.

Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.