THREE people had to be cut from their vehicles following a collision between two cars on the M62 between Eggborough and Snaith.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a police car involved in a pursuit was involved in the incident, at just after 11.30pm last night.

The motorway remains closed this morning between junctions 34 and 35, with diversions in place, as humberside police investigate.

Dramatic video footage circulating on social media shows a crumpled police car at the side of the road, with ambulances arriving at the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "One male officer was extricated from the vehicle with serious injuries and transported to hospital."

Two men also had to be cut free from a Seat Ibiza and were also taken to hospital. Two other men in the Seat had got out of the car by themselves before fire crews arrived.

A spokeswoman for the Yorkshirev ambulance serice confirmed that four ambulances attended thje incident, along with five rapid response vehicle and a hazardous area response team and then Yorkshire air ambulance.

Two people were taken to Pinderfields hospital, the spokswoman said, and two were taken to Leeds General infirmary.

The M62 was closed in both directions following the incident, leading to gridlock and long traffic queues.

Some drivers are understood to have been trapped in their cars for several hours, although The Press understands that they had been released by 7.20am.

National Highways Yorkshire tweeted an update just before 11am which read: "J34-35,#M62 - the road remains closed in both directions whilst @Humberbeat continue investigations. We expect this closure to run into the early afternoon."

More to follow.