A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an assault on two police officers in Scarborough.

The incident happened at 9.10pm last night on Eastborough, when officers were responding to a report of a 17-year-old boy missing from home.

The arrested boy remains in police custody.

"It is believed there is some mobile phone footage of this incident circulating on social media," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

"Officers investigating this incident ask anyone with any footage, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to get in touch.

"Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room, quoting reference number 12210194736."