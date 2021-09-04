HOW come men of a certain age living it up in nightclubs are labelled ‘dad dancers’ when women, whose moves are just as bad, are never mocked?
I am not a fan of Michael Gove but I was quite impressed by his dance moves as he partied in an Aberdeen nightclub, yet he was ridiculed for ‘dad dancing’ - making awkward, uncool moves. As a 60-year-old woman I’d have struggled to make any move other than towards the exit if faced with the ‘pulsating techno’ that Gove, in his mid-50s - gyrated quite confidently to. I take my hat off to him.
