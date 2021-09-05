PLANS to open a new railway station in Haxby have taken another step forward with City of York Council looking set to buy a plot of land which could form a suitable site for the building.

The authority’s executive will be asked later this month for approval to add the Haxby Station project to the capital programme for 2021/22 and to continue with development work with its delivery partners Network Rail.

It will also be asked for approval to acquire the freehold interest of a specific plot of land within the area of Haxby, which could either "significantly de-risk the future delivery of the project or be utilised for other strategic council objectives".

Haxby’s station closed in 1930 with numerous attempts made in recent years to reopen a station in the town, and provide a rail connection with cities and towns such as York and Scarborough.

In 2013, York council bid for funding from Network Rail for a scheme to build a new station - with the aim of reducing traffic on the A1237 outer ring road and the A64.

The council said then that there were more than 22,000 people living within three miles of the proposed station who would benefit from faster links to York, Leeds and Manchester.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy revealed last November that a bid for cash from the Government to progress a station scheme had been successful.

He said this was a "very good day" for everyone in the north of his constituency, but especially the businesses and residents of Haxby and Wigginton who would soon be connected to the rail network for the first time in 90 years.

The council had submitted a bid to the Government’s £20 million New Stations Fund for the cash, with support from the MP.

In January 2020, councillors had agreed to put £50,000 towards backing up their plans and to create a business case.

In June, a consultation found that 90 per cent supported the idea for a station in Haxby, with 82 per cent strongly in favour.

Respondents also pointed out the benefits of a new station at Haxby for reducing traffic into York.

The proposed location in Station Road was also supported by 80 per cent of respondents.