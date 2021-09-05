ACTOR Miriam Margolyes will take to the stage in Harrogate next month to discuss her new memoir.
The 'national treasure' will appear in Harrogate’s Royal Hall on Sunday, October 17, at 3pm, in conversation with former BBC York journalist, Anna Wallace, followed by a question and answers session from the audience.
Clair Challenor-Chadwick, MD of Cause UK, the Harrogate based agency which is hosting the show, said: “At the age of 80, Miriam has finally decided to tell her life story and it’s well worth the wait
“Miriam is the tonic we all need. She is truly a force for good, an inspirational, and endlessly entertaining person. Thank goodness for Miriam Margolyes!”
This Much is True, praised as self-critical, clever and warm, recounts tales from Scorsese to Streisand.
Tickets are on sale: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/In-Conversation-with-Miriam-Margolyes
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.