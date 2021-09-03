A CYCLIST has been killed in a crash with a car.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened in Filey at shortly before 9.50am today.
It involved a cyclist and a white parked car and happened at the junction of Scarborough Road and Ravine Hill.
A spokesperson said the cyclist, a local man in his late sixties, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene," they said. "The road fully re-opened at 3.30pm.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact police, in particular anyone who saw the cyclist prior to the collision from the roundabout near Filey Country Park in the direction of Filey Town Centre.
"The cyclist was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans and a blue cycling helmet.
Anyone with information should phone 101 or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference number NYP-03092021-0111.
