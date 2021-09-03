AN AREA of York that has previously had the highest Covid rate in the city now has the lowest.
The rolling seven day rate in the Fulford, Heslington & the University area has fallen to 93.8 per 100,000 population after only nine cases were confirmed in the week to August 29.
That means it is now shaded green in a Public Health England (PHE) map because it has fallen below the threshold of 100, above which it was shaded blue.
At the other end of the scale is Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood, with a rate of 400.9 after 37 cases through the week.
PHE said the rolling rate of Covid cases across the whole City of York Council area had fallen slightly to 261.6 per 100,000 population from 269.7 on Thursday. The rate for England was 302.7.
There was a similar fall in the North Yorkshire County Council area from 312.6 per 100,000 to 307.9, while the rate in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area rose very slightly from 367.1 to 368.6.
