THE numbers of schoolchildren and care homes affected by Covid in the York area have both risen, according to latest figures.
City of York Council's Covid data tracker report said 105 children tested positive for the coronavirus in the seven days up to August 30.
This compares with 86 in the seven days up to August 23.
It said there were six care homes in the York council area with confirmed Covid infections, affecting either staff members or residents, as at August 26.
This compares with four care homes with infections as at August 20.
It said the latest ‘outbreak,’ involving two or more cases, in a residential care setting in York were reported byPHE( Public Health England) on August 17.
The report said the University of York had reported that 23 individuals within its community were self-isolating because of a positive Covid test, which compared with a peak of 331 last October 19.
It said York St John University had reported three individuals who were self isolating, which compared with a peak of 82 last October 8.
