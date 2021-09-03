A TADCASTER care service has won big in the regional finals of the Great British Care Awards.
Blossom Home Care’s Tadcaster and Northallerton offices received the ‘Home Care Team’ award on July 21 at York’s National Railway Museum, and founder Fiona Leggott won the ‘Social Care Nurse’ award.
Fiona said: “I felt very shocked to have won another award – I won ‘Outstanding Contribution to Social Care’ in 2019 – and we were over the moon to receive this award.
“Being a nurse makes my life more fulfilled – it’s rewarding what difference it can make to someone’s life.”
She said she puts the award win down to her teams passion for high quality care.
