LOSING your job because you’ve been caught speeding is not exceptional hardship, York magistrates told a motorist as they banned him from driving for six months.

They were sentencing Adam Martyn Wilson, 39, for doing 55 mph in a 30 mph zone – his third speeding conviction within three years.

He told the court “I am trying to watch my speed”.

The convictions meant he would be disqualified under the totting up procedure as it gave him at least 12 points on his licence.

Self-employed Wilson, who lives in Byram Park Road, Knottingley near Selby, appealed to his local court to let him keep his licence on the grounds he would suffer “exceptional” hardship if he couldn’t drive.

He claimed that if he couldn’t drive, he would lose his work and his home as he would be unable to pay his mortgage.

“I am very dependent on my driving licence,” he told them.

Magistrates told him: “It is normal hardship for someone who loses their licence to lose their job if their job requires them to drive.”

They rejected his claim he would suffer “exceptional hardship”, put six penalty points on his licence in addition to those for his previous convictions and banned him from driving for six months under the totting up rules.

They also fined him £500 plus a £50 statutory surcharge, plus £90 prosecution costs.

Wilson pleaded guilty to speeding.

The bench heard he had been caught driving at 55mph at 12.55pm on October 1, 2020, on the A5460 Narborough Road in Leicester.

Magistrates asked him why he hadn’t taken the warning of the previous two speeding convictions to change his driving style.

“I don’t know what to say,” he said.