A CARE home in Pickering is calling for new volunteers to bring companionship and support to its residents.
Alba Rose care home, owned by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, had an ‘excellent network’ of volunteers before the pandemic, and is now wanting to rebuild that network now that the visiting restrictions have relaxed.
Alba Rose director, Aaron Padgham, said: “Anyone who can spare a few hours would be welcome to come in and help provide companionship for our residents, maybe chatting with them, playing a board game, walking in the garden and so on.
“Our volunteers also sometimes accompany our residents on outings, either pleasure trips or visits to hospital or doctors’ surgeries, for example.”
To volunteer with Alba Rose, people will need to have the right DBS clearance, both Covid-19 vaccinations and follow all the pandemic safety procedures.
Contact info@stcecilias.co.uk.
