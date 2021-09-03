POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an arson attack in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Memorial Gardens in Leeman Road at about 7.15 am on August 26 and involved a tent being set on fire. Along with the tent, there were a number of other personal belongings which were also damaged beyond repair.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1627. You can also email 001627@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210189099
