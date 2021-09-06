IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five junior football teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these pictures?
Pictured above is Haxby's 1984 under-12 team line-up.
Back row, left to right: P Machen, R Farrar, R Martin, G Addison, C Collins, M Thomas and M Leary.
Front: D Mapplebeck, S Davison, N Wakeman, D Leese, N Boyd, J Machen.
Next up...
FULFORD U15 1997: Back: Mark Whitaker (coach), Ben Collishaw, Mark Alderson, Daniel Lester, Adam Beech, Nick Ankrah. Front: Richard Garner, Luke Dove, David Lund, Craig Johnson and Paul Cooper.
NEW EARSWICK 1993: New Earswick Football Club's under-12 team had a great season in 1993, completing a hat-trick of successes in the York and Ryedale Mitchell Sports Football League.
KIRBYMOORSIDE YOUTH 1994: Back: A Coote (manager), J Cook, K Goodyer, D Peet, T Garbutt, T Carnley, N Hartley, J Coram. Front: A Baines, J Wood, D Coram, A Bayes, B Carter (captain), P Moulson (goalkeeper), C Newton, A Collier.
ROWNTREE U11 1993: Back: Gareth Watkins, John Hurrell, Sean Rushton, Joe Gaughan, Matthew Lee, Adam Kirby, James Robinson, Oliver Dale. Front: Kenneth Charman, Peter Robinson, Ian Hardisty, Jak Boston, Andrew Tomlinson, Kenny Marchbank.
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk
Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories
