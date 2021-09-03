MARKET Weighton Town Council has received a grant from the National Lottery heritage fund towards their canal trail.
The local authority are receiving £44,500 for the Canal Trail project, which aims to enhance the public right of way from the town centre to Weighton Lock on the Humber estuary.
The project is being organised by the Project Steering Group, comprising of Town and Parish councils along the route, East Riding of Yorkshire council, Holme Heritage, and Weighton Walkers are Welcome.
Together they will provide a North South link to the Trans-Pennine Trail and the Wolds Way, with the gateways at Market Weighton, Newport and the Humber Lock at Broomfleet.
It will inform walkers about the heritage of the route, which has a long history of Iron Age settlements and eighteenth century canal locks, with physical and oral histories of the local communities displayed on interpretive boards and information signs.
Nature lovers will also be entertained by the range of wildlife seen along the route, including kingfishers, swans, and herons, and flora and fauna.
They plan to involve local schools and volunteers in the future.
