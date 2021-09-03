DINERS and staff at a popular York cafe and restaurant were joined by a famous face this morning.
Liverpudlian comedian John Bishop dropped in at Partisan, in Micklegate where he chatted to staff and ordered a vegan breakfast whilst sitting outside.
Owner Florencia Clifford took this photo of her daughter, Sophia, chatting to the star.
"My daughter recognised him. I don't really watch comedy, but he's such an amazing guy, he was so open and friendly," said Florencia.
"We have had lots of well-known people through the door this Summer and I never ask them for photos. I always give them their space, but John was very warm and approachable."
The business opened in Micklegate in October 2016 and serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and afternoon tea every day of the week.
It was among the entries in the 2019 edition of the Good Food Guide.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment