THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen to its highest level of the current coronavirus wave.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said yesterday that it was now treating 54 confirmed and suspected Covid inpatients across the trust.
This compares with zero Covid patients in May, at the end of the long winter and spring lockdown, and with 242 such patients at the height of the winter wave of the pandemic.
The trust said seven of its patients were currently in intensive care and a total of 2,463 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.