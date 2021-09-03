PLANS to close a well-used community library have been postponed until next month.

The temporary closure is part of plans to introduce carbon-cutting measures at Malton library along with numerous county council buildings in North Yorkshire, including schools and care homes, will now take place in October rather than this month.

The work, which involves old windows being replaced, will be paid for from Government public sector decarbonisation funding.

The library was due to close for the work from Monday, September 6 until Saturday, September 25.

However, a delay in the supply of materials for the windows means the work has been postponed. Instead, the library will close for the work from Monday, October 18, reopening on Monday, November 8.

The council says loan periods will be adjusted so that no borrowed items will be due for return during the closure, and home library service deliveries will be covered.

Cllr Greg White, executive member for libraries, said: “Given this short delay, we wanted to inform our customers that the library will now be open as usual during September. The work to be done in October will not only enhance the library, but is part of a wider programme bringing benefits across the county.

“While the library is closed, we hope regular users can visit other libraries or take advantage of our fantastic online resources.”

The library closed in September last year for a refurb to be carried out.

Information about the opening hours of other libraries and access to online library services, including e-books and downloadable audiobooks, newspapers and magazines, can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries