YORK Theatre Royal has announced the cast for its Christmas panto as it faces up to competition from its former panto stars at rival theatre The Grand Opera House.

One of CBeebies most popular personalities, Andy Day, will star in Cinderella, written by Paul Hendy and directed by Juliet Forster, which will relocate the timeless rags-to-riches story to the city of York.

A theatre spokesman said that since joining CBeebies in 2007, Andy had become widely known as a presenter and for his animal and nature programmes in which he tackled dinosaurs, investigated baby animals and went on safari.

"In 2009 he was nominated for a Children’s BAFTA award for best presenter," he said.

"His previous pantomime appearances include the CBeebies annual televised pantomime as well as the Genie in Aladdin, Dandini in Cinderella, Muddles in Snow White and Billy Goose in Mother Goose."

He said Andy would be joined by two familiar faces from the theatre's Travelling Pantomime of last Christmas - Robin Simpson and Faye Campbell.

"Faye Campbell (Cinderella) played The Hero in Jack and the Beanstalk and Dick Whittington in York Theatre Royal’s Travelling Pantomime last December," he said.

"Actor and storyteller Robin Simpson (Sister) was Dame Trott in the Travelling Pantomime, after playing dame for three years at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield.

"Comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham (Buttons) has played leading comedy roles in pantomimes throughout the UK, being voted Best Speciality Act in the British Pantomime Awards. Max has created his own comedy series called Drivel Pedlar for his You Tube channel. In summer 2022 he’ll play Muddles in Snow White at the new Sydney Coliseum in Australia.

"The cast is completed by Benjamin Lafayette (Prince Charming) and Sarah Leatherbarrow (Fairy Godmother)."

The theatre's former long-serving panto dame, Berwick Kaler, is starring this year in Dick Turpin Rides Again across the city centre at the Grand Opera House, along with fellow former Theatre Royal panto stars Martin Barrass, Suzy Cooper, David Leonard and AJ Powell.

The panto contest would originally have taken place last Christmas before Covid forced the closure of both theatres.

The Theatre Royal spokesman said the stage would come to 'sparkling life with magical transformations, glittering sets, stunning songs and side-splitting laughs' at its panto.

"Co-producing with Evolution, one of the country’s most successful and award-winning pantomime producers, York Theatre Royal is creating a brand new pantomime for everyone – with the promise of a truly epic spectacle and heaps of hilarity," he said.

Theatre chief executive Tom Bird said:“We are over the moon to be creating a spectacular new pantomime for the people of York – one that’s tailor-made for the whole family, while honouring the pantomime traditions that our audiences love so much.

“The phenomenal team will give the York Theatre Royal pantomime a new lease of life with a fresh, family-friendly, fun-filled approach to the story of Cinderella, set with pride in our amazing city.”

Cinderella will run from December 3 to 2 January. For tickets, phone 01904 623568 or go to yorktheatreroyal.co.uk.