Boris Johnson has broken his silence following racist abuse aimed at England players during their 4-0 World Cup qualifier win in Hungary on Thursday night.
Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were the reported targets of a number of Hungary supporters inside the Puskas Arena.
Just 53 days after the heartbreak of their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, Sterling put England in front as they ran riot after the break, with Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice also on the scoresheet.
But it was the abuse aimed at England’s black players which marred the evening, with missiles and a flare also thrown on to the pitch by a hostile home crowd.
Boris Johnson issues statement following racist abuse of England players
The Prime Minister has this morning take to Twitter to condemn the racist abuse aimed at black England players.
Speaking via his official Twitter account he said: “It is completely unacceptable that @England players were racially abused in Hungary last night.
“I urge @FIFAcomto take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good.”
It is completely unacceptable that @England players were racially abused in Hungary last night.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 3, 2021
I urge @FIFAcom to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good.
FA issue statement on racist abuse
The call comes after the English FA urged FIFA to investigate reports of racist abuse.
The FA said in a statement: “It is extremely disappointing to hear reports of discriminatory actions towards some of our England players.
“We will be asking FIFA to investigate the matter.
“We continue to support the players and staff in our collective determination to highlight and tackle discrimination in all its forms.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.