Boris Johnson has broken his silence following racist abuse aimed at England players during their 4-0 World Cup qualifier win in Hungary on Thursday night.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were the reported targets of a number of Hungary supporters inside the Puskas Arena.

Just 53 days after the heartbreak of their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, Sterling put England in front as they ran riot after the break, with Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice also on the scoresheet.

But it was the abuse aimed at England’s black players which marred the evening, with missiles and a flare also thrown on to the pitch by a hostile home crowd.

The Prime Minister has this morning take to Twitter to condemn the racist abuse aimed at black England players.

Speaking via his official Twitter account he said: “It is completely unacceptable that @England players were racially abused in Hungary last night.

“I urge @FIFAcomto take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good.”

It is completely unacceptable that @England players were racially abused in Hungary last night.



I urge @FIFAcom to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 3, 2021

FA issue statement on racist abuse

The call comes after the English FA urged FIFA to investigate reports of racist abuse.

The FA said in a statement: “It is extremely disappointing to hear reports of discriminatory actions towards some of our England players.

“We will be asking FIFA to investigate the matter.

“We continue to support the players and staff in our collective determination to highlight and tackle discrimination in all its forms.”