AN HGV and three cars were involved in a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 5.19pm yesterday (September 3) after reports of a crash at Stockton on the Forest near York.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Huntington responded to a report of a four vehicle collision involving an HGV and three cars.

"Everyone was out of their vehicles on arrival of crews and suffering from minor injuries only.

"Crews made the vehicles safe and provided scene safety."