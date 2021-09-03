A MINI driver is facing a court date after being stopped by police.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a woman driving a yellow Mini car earlier this week on the A64 near to Leeds Festival at Bramham.
Traffic Constable David Minto said: "The driver possessed only a provisional licence, the car had no L plates and there were no other adults in the car. The incident was reported and the vehicle was seized.
"The Motor Insurers' Bureau have now confirmed that they’ve liaised with the insurer on my behalf. The driver will not be covered for this journey as she was ‘driving otherwise in accordance with her licence’.
"She's now being issued with a court summons for two offences."
