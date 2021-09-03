PEOPLE in south York are being warned by police that they might be woken by a loud boom today as an unexploded shell is detonated.
North Yorkshire Police said explosives experts from the MOD would be detonating an historic unexploded shell on Walmgate Stray at about 6.30am.
It was found by a member of the public using a metal detector yesterday, said a spokesperson.
"We're currently keeping the area safe with a scene guard and cordon," they said. "It's going to be detonated in situ as this is safer than taking it away.
"We don't anticipate there will be any need to move anyone from their homes due to the secluded location."
They said people living in Heslington, Fulford or surrounding areas might hear the boom, adding: "Apologies in advance if anyone gets an earlier awakening than usual!"
