AN UNEXPLODED shell found on a York stray was detonated early today by bomb disposal experts from the Ministry of Defence.
The 'historic' shell was found on Walmgate Stray by a member of the public using a metal detector yesterday, said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.
Police kept the area safe with a scene guard and cordon before it was detonated at 6.10am today.
The spokesperson said it was detonated in situ as this was safer than taking it away, and there was need to move anyone from their homes due to the secluded location.
They warned last night that people living in Heslington, Fulford or surrounding areas might hear the boom, adding: "Apologies in advance if anyone gets an earlier awakening than usual!"
Darren Walker, who works for the War Graves Commission, came down to the stray to watch the shell being detonated.
He said the stray was used for exercises by the army during the war, and the shell probably dated back to this time.
