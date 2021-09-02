POLICE confirmed this afternoon that they have drained a fishing pond as part of the renewed search for missing York chef Claudia Lawrence.

Specialist officers have been scouring the lake at the Sand Hutton gravel pits, located just off the A64 between York and Malton.

North Yorkshire Police said today it could confirm that a pond at the pits had been drained as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia.

"Officers remain at the site and the searches that began last week are continuing," said a spokeswoman.

"We expect to be at the site for a number of days."

Claudia, a 35-year-old University of York chef, was last seen more than 12 years ago in March 2009, close to her home in Heworth, York.

Police believe she was murdered but no body has ever been found.

North Yorkshire Police have yet to charge anyone for the suspected murder, but revealed last week that they had a fresh lead due to 'new information'.

Officers marked off a 700-foot stretch of land near the gravel pits and dug up a single three foot deep hole, while about 40 officers searched the area with sticks and a team of underwater divers searched the lakes.

The force has refused to explain what sparked the search of the land but Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox has said he anticipated officers were likely to be at the location for a number of days.

He revealed that the searches were just one of several active lines of inquiry which were being investigated.

Sand Hutton Gravel Pits are two private fishing lakes owned by the York and District Amalgamation of Anglers.

The lakes were formed when an old gravel works closed down after World War I.

They are in the former grounds of Sand Hutton Hall, which was demolished in 1950.