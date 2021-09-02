YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has increased - and more cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has risen by four - taking it to 269.7 cases per 100,000 population. This is below the UK national average rate, which is currently 355.4 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 87 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 20,323.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by two taking it to 312.6 cases per 100,000 population. A further 332 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 51,543.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by eight taking it to 367.1 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 225 cases taking the area's total for the pandemic to 31,825.
Across the UK, a further 38,154 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,862,904.
