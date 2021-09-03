COUNCIL chiefs in York have pledged to support a government resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees - but are appealing for help in doing so.

City of York Council said it had already offered to provide two homes for refugees under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy (ARAP).

However, city bosses confirmed this week that the authority was backing the government’s full Afghan citizens’ resettlement scheme (ACRS), which has yet to be launched.

Now the council is appealing to landlords for more privately rented homes in the city which might be able to take refugees.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, the council's executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said the local authority was dealing with a "fast moving but critical set of activities" to support the safety of people in an "incredibly vulnerable position".

He said that under ARAP, the council had committed to providing two homes for refugees, adding: "We expect the first family to arrive later this month."

Cllr Smalley said that on August 18 the government revealed it would be launching a full resettlement scheme, which would welcome up to 5,000 vulnerable Afghans to the UK in its first year, with up to a total of 20,000 in the long-term.

He said: "As details of ACRS are announced, the council will be able to consider how best and whether more families could be received.

"Significantly, this is dependent on the availability of suitable homes.

"We have not set any limit on how many refugees we will support, and we are working hard to support as many people as possible.

"All local authorities in Yorkshire & Humber have committed to supporting ACRS – we are working with Migration Yorkshire to ensure York does its bit in this regional effort.

"Our key challenge is currently finding suitable private rented homes for refugee families with York."

Anyone with a potential home which could be available to rent, should contact refugeesupport@york.gov.uk.