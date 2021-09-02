AN Army veteran whose prosthetic leg literally saved his life after a road traffic accident, is set to appear on TV.

Scott McNiece, was driving on the A1M on his way to pick up his daughter from school. The weather was treacherous and as Scott moved from the outer to middle lane for better visibility, he collided with a broken low loader van that was stationery without its hazard lights on.

Speaking of his incident, Scott, said: “I was travelling down to Rutland to pick up my daughter and I was in the slow lane behind a truck that was spraying me with rain water. I couldn’t see what was ahead, so I pulled into the middle lane for better visibility, but unfortunately there was a broken down truck with no hazard lights and I didn’t have time to brake.”

A motorist who witnessed the incident stopped to call emergency services and to check on Scott, whose car ended up on its side in the layby.

Scott, from Leeming Bar, near Thirsk, was trapped in his vehicle by a prosthetic leg he had fitted following an incident whilst serving in Afghanistan in 2018. Miraculously he had no other visible injuries at the time. His service dog Ruby, who was travelling him that day, also escaped the incident relatively unscathed as she landed in the foot well upon impact.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance dispatched their Topcliffe aircraft and after an assessment from their Paramedics, Scott was deemed stable enough to travel by road to Leeds General Infirmary. His dog Ruby was taken to the vets for a checkup by the police.

Tests at the hospital revealed that Scott had fractured several ribs and broke his foot. Had Scott’s other leg not been prosthetic, it would have been devastated by the collision and could have led to life threatening injuries.

Scott said: “All the components of my prosthetic leg are made from titanic, hardened steel. When the bonnet of the van crushed forward, the position of my leg stopped the impact. I was really lucky”.

Speaking of his service dog Ruby, he said: “I was worried about Roo. She had a cut on her nose after the incident and she was a little bit tentative when we first took her out in the car again, but she settled down eventually. After a week or two, she was back to her normal self.”

The episode of Helicopter ER airs on Channel Really on Tuesday, September 7 at 9pm.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) serves 5 million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,300 missions every year. The Charity operates two, state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.