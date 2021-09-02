FAMILIES are being invited to a crafts event in aid of supporting vulnerable children in York.

Georgia Parker hopes to raise £250 for York charity The Island by hosting a weekend of children’s arts and crafts at Bishopthorpe Village Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

Money raised will help provide The Island’s one-to-one mentoring service for vulnerable children and young people which has high success rates in transforming the mental, emotional and social wellbeing of isolated children.

The Island also does school-based mentoring and youth club work.

The charity's Nigel Poulton, said: “Community fundraisers are a great way to support causes like ours. If Georgia raises £250 that means we can finance 17 enhanced DBS on 17 new volunteer mentors who will each support a local child in need.”

The event, also with stalls and a tombola, is from 9am to 5pm.

Since 2008, The Island has helped more than 2,500 vulnerable York children.

Many ex-mentees have gone on to excel in school, pursuing higher education, successfully obtaining and completing apprenticeships as well as setting up their own businesses.

One ex-mentee who still works closely with The Island said: "Without The Island I would definitely be ‘off the rails’ involved in crime, anti-social behaviour… possibly dead. Thanks to The Island my life has been transformed for the long-term."

Event organiser Georgia said: “I am so excited for the day, there are going to be stalls, a tombola which we already have some amazing prizes for and of course arts and crafts."