ONE more person has sadly lost their life to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the six further deaths at the trust take the total for the pandemic to 632.
There have been 28 more deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Across England, a further 118 people who have tested positive for the virus have died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in the country to 90,701.
The dates of death range from July 30 - September 1.
The families of those who have sadly died have been informed.
