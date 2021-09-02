THE developers with control over the former Fibbers site have regained possession of the building.

For weeks, the Barbican Community Centre Group squatted in the former music venue on Toft Green but now district judge Mark has given Toft Green Developers Ltd an order granting them the right to take possession immediately.

The company’s director John Neal told York County Court it had a team standing by to board up the property and according to a check by the company this morning, there were still squatters in the building.

Patrick Thelwell of the group said after the hearing all its members had left earlier this week after some young people smashed its windows at the weekend and threatened them.

None of the group attended the court and they were not represented at the brief hearing.

The district judge said she was satisfied the correct relevant paperwork had been validly served on the squatters.

“I am satisfied it is reasonable for me to make the possession order forthwith,” she said.

Court bailiffs will now serve the order on the company and the squatters.

Mr Neal told the court the company's insurers were concerned about risks regarding the squat.

The group had asked to use other buildings in the company's control, none were suitable.

Patrick said the group was now looking at using other empty buildings in the city to create community centres and was hoping to work with City of York Council and other local organisations.

He said during the squat the group had provided accommodation for homeless and vulnerable people, created a community centre with a library.

It had provided food parcels for the homeless, run live music events and provided space for people to read books quietly or engage in art.

“It has been hard, at times it has been really hard, but I am so proud of what we have achieved and I am looking forward to what we do next,” he said.

Those who had been living in the squat and didn’t have accommodation elsewhere were now homeless again, he said.

The squatters moved into the former Fibbers site in July .