FIRE service crew have joined forces with North Yorkshire County Council and a charity to highlight how joint working can help vulnerable in the county's communities.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crew has teamed up with the Living Well team at the council, as well the the Age UK charity, to produce a video which shows how, by working together, the three were able to offer support and help to an individual.

Adam Farrow, watch manager for prevention from the fire service, said: “People tend to think of the fire service in terms of responding to incidents, but we offer much more than that, including Safe and Well Visits.

"During these visits we can provide advice and guidance on fire safety and also signpost people to where they can get health and wellbeing advice.

"If you know someone who would benefit from this advice, please get in touch. Don’t wait for a fire"

The fire service said it hopes that the new video will make people think about their own friends and family or even next-door neighbours who might benefit from some help, either from them or from other agencies.

Councillor Michael Harrison, executive member for adult services and health integration at the county council, said: "Partnership work is the key to getting the best support possible for people in the community and this video demonstrates the power of partnership work at its best.

“By working together we ensure people receive the best support possible."

Meanwhile, Hayley Kitching, regional services manager for Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington, said that raising awareness of the support available in local communities is "important" to the charity - as it relies on the public looking out for their friends and family.

"We know that people are not always aware of the ways in which we can help and how they, or others, can access a range of community support services", Hayley added.

The new video can be viewed on North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s YouTube channel or on this link: https://youtu.be/H4LcOyGzkEc