A HOLLYWOOD star surprised staff when he dropped in at a family run business this morning.

Eddie Redmayne was among the first through the door at Food 2 Remember in Malton at about 9am today (September 2) where father and son team, Paul and Kieran Potts were behind the counter serving customers in their well-known local butcher and fish mongers.

Paul said at first he didn't recognise the star, but his son was quicker off the mark.

He said: "I was talking to him and didn't know who he was, but Kieran realised and asked if he'd mind having a photo.

"He was really nice and down to earth, he didn't say why he was in Malton, but he bought some chicken before he went. I think he was interested in the fact that all our food is locally sourced."

The actor, 39, stars in Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts films, which are set before the events of the Harry Potter books.

Redmayne earned an Oscar nomination for his starring role in 2016’s The Danish Girl, about a transgender woman who was among the first known recipients of sex reassignment surgery.

Paul said he's not the first celebrity to cross the threshold at their business. In the eight years since they have been in Talbot Yard he said they have had TV chefs the Hairy Bikers and Prue Leith as well as Bond star Daniel Craig.

Ryedale has seen its fair share of Hollywood A-listers this year with Harrison Ford spotted filming the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones series, Indian Jones 5, near Pickering back in June.

Meanwhile in April there was great excitement when Tom Cruise shot action scenes for the latest Mission:Impossible film on a section of the North York Moors Railway.