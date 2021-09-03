A UNIVERSITY student in York, who was crowned 'Miss York' earlier this year, is using her title to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Business student at the University of York, Olivia Grant, was crowned Miss York in January.

Since winning the title, Olivia has been working closely with Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish. So far, she has run 300 miles in 60 days and completed a 'loop the loop' challenge in a glider. Yesterday, Olivia also took on a skydive from 10,000ft all to help raise money for her two chosen charities.

Along with her charity work, Olivia has also set up a breast cancer awareness campaign, where she talks to people of all ages about their experiences of breast cancer with the aim of spreading life-saving information.

"It seems to be almost taboo to discuss our breasts today, and yet discussing what is deemed to be normal, what to look out for and sharing our stories is arguably one of the best preventative measures and methods of early detection for breast cancer", Olivia said.

Olivia said she believes that because routine screening for breast cancer is not typically offered to women under the age of 50, talking about breast cancer awareness and educating younger people is more important than ever.

If you have a story that you would like to share with Olivia, you can contact her on Instagram by searching '@olivia_grantx'.

Having been bullied most of her life in school, Olivia was encouraged by family to compete in pageants in her late teens as a way of boosting her confidence and meeting young women with similar interests and aspirations.

Olivia added that she would like to thank everybody for their continued support of her since winning the title of Miss York.