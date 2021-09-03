A POPULAR singer-songwriter is set to bring a tour of a collection of his finest moments to York next year.
The Divine Comedy, also known as Neil Hannon, has announced the treasure trove that is 'Charmed Life - The Best Of The Divine Comedy' - which will be released in February.
A career-spanning roster of hit singles and fan favourites, compiled by Neil and remastered at Abbey Road Studios, Charmed Life includes tracks ‘National Express’, ‘Something For The Weekend’, ‘Songs of Love’ and ‘Our Mutual Friend’.
The Best Of will arrive as a 24-track standard 2CD with double heavyweight black vinyl in a gatefold sleeve, limited edition double heavyweight colour vinyl in a gatefold sleeve - and as a limited edition 3CD edition containing the 24 track Best Of as well as “Super Extra Bonus Album” - a collection of new and unreleased recordings.
The Divine Comedy will be touring the UK and Ireland from April 2022 including a show at York Barbican on April 30.
"I am so looking forward to playing live again. The last couple of years have been a reminder of how much it means to me personally", Neil said.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday September 10 at www.yorkbarbican.co.uk.
