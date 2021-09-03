A YORK-BASED train firm will run an additional six trains to help runners and spectators arrive on Tyneside in good time for the Great North Run.
The extra London North Eastern Railway (LNER) trains will provide thousands of extra seats on the morning of Sunday September 12, with advance single tickets available for travel to Newcastle from £7.20 from Darlington, £7.90 from York and £17.30 from Edinburgh.
David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “This year’s event marks the 40th Great North Run and after a hugely challenging eighteen months for everyone, many thousands of runners and fundraisers are looking forward to taking part.
"We’re delighted to be able to offer these extra LNER services to help those taking part and their supporters travel to Newcastle."
The extra times calling at York will be the 6.53am from Doncaster, arriving in York at 7.18am and the 7.10am from Leeds, arriving in York at 7.41am.
Bookings can be made online at LNER.co.uk or using the LNER app.
