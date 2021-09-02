SUMMER is set to return to York and North Yorkshire, with temperatures set to soar as high as 25C by next Monday.
Forecasters say the area should get plenty of sunshine from Sunday until next Wednesday, following cloudy weather tomorrow and on Saturday.
High pressure which has recently been sitting to the north west of the UK, feeding chilly north-easterly breezes and cloud over the country from the North Sea, is set moves to the east of the UK by Sunday.
That will then feed in warm air from France on southerly breezes.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says York could see 22C on Sunday, 25C on Monday and 24C on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It suggests the fine weather could break next Thursday, with rainy weather then likely for an extended period.
Today should see cloudy weather this morning give way to sunny spells this afternoon.
