A NORTH Yorkshire hospice is inviting supporters, old and new, to enjoy a special 'Autumn Lunch' next month.
The event, organised by Saint Catherine's Hospice, is being held at the Crown Spa Hotel in Scarborough.
The lunch will feature a two-course meal, tea and coffee, plus a talk and demonstration from Jo Purdy of Hearts and Flowers.
Arrival is from 11.30am and lunch will be served at 12.30pm.
Ellie Fry, hospice fundraiser, said: “With events being on hold for the last 18 months, we look forward to welcoming you to one of our first events this year. This will be the perfect opportunity to enjoy a lovely lunch and catch up with friends while supporting a fantastic cause.”
There will be a stall selling Saint Catherine’s 2022 calendars and Christmas cards – plus there will also be a grand raffle with the chance to win prizes while raising crucial funds for the charity.
Tickets cost £27.50 per person and are available by calling 01723 378406 or emailing: ellie.fry@saintcatherines.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.