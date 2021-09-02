FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a car and an HGV were involved in a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out shortly after midnight in the early hours this morning (September 2) to the A168 at Sowerby near Thirsk.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Thirsk, Boroughbridge and Ripon responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and HGV.
"Everyone was out of their vehicles upon our arrival and there were no injuries.
"Crews assisted the HGV driver who had a fuel leak using paste, and pads to stop contimination into the drains."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.