FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a car and an HGV were involved in a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out shortly after midnight in the early hours this morning (September 2) to the A168 at Sowerby near Thirsk.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Thirsk, Boroughbridge and Ripon responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and HGV.

"Everyone was out of their vehicles upon our arrival and there were no injuries.

"Crews assisted the HGV driver who had a fuel leak using paste, and pads to stop contimination into the drains."