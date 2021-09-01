THE oldest horticultural society in the world will hold its first show in nearly two years in a village near York later this month.
The Ancient Society of York Florists, which was formed 253 years ago, will stage the show at Wigginton Recreation Hall on Saturday September 11, from 11am to 3pm.
It will feature classes for chrysanthemums, dahlias and other flowers, plus vegetables, floral art, baking and photography, said a spokesperson.
They said admission was £1, homemade refreshments would be available and parking would be free.
