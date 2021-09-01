THOUSANDS of pounds worth of tech will be hidden in York tomorrow to mark an online retailer's 25th anniversary.
Two boxes packed with TVs, laptops, PCs, monitors, gaming headsets and a gaming racing cockpit will be placed in the city, and the first person to find each box will win the contents.
The giveaway is part of a campaign by tech retailer Box, which is marking 25 years in business by visiting four destinations in September with prize boxes.
Box will reveal the precise location of the prize by gradually unveiling the postcode on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.
The first three digits of the location of the first two prize boxes, YO1 - covering York city centre - have already been revealed. Brands in the York prize boxes include iiyama, Thrustmaster, Next Level Racing, LG, Lenovo Legion, QNAP, MSI, Turtle Beach and Roccat.
Mark Jordan, Box CEO, said: “Having been in business for a quarter of a century, we have amazing relationships with the manufacturers we work alongside and they’ve stepped forward by donating some of the most sought-after items in the tech world.
“It’s a really simple premise – find it, grab it, win it. Each box will contain a list of all the prizes won, so you’re not necessarily looking for a huge box. We’re pleased to announce we’ll be visiting York and we look forward to creating a real buzz in the city.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.