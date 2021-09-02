THE team from from a gym in York have raised £10,000 for a special baby unit in the city by lifting over 2.2 million kilograms in one day.

Staff and members at Dominus Crossfit set themselves the challenge of lifting 1.2 million kilograms on Sunday to support the York Special Care Baby Unit.

Tony Jameson, member and event organiser, had a son , Fraser, born seven weeks early - and wanted to give back to the baby care unit after they looked after him and brought him to good health.

The 17-strong team that took on the challenge smashed their target, lifting one million more kilograms than they aimed to.

Tony, who also took part in the lifting, said: "It was absolutely incredible - after six hours we had already lifted 1.3 million kilos.

"To see the gym full all day warmed my heart. To anyone who came and lifted anything from 1.5kg plates, to athletes who were squatting strongmen yokes with people on them, I cant thank you enough.

"While every part of my body and soul is in absolute bits, it’s been absolutely worth it."

Zoe Sinclair, membership and finance co-ordinator at the gym, added that the atmosphere was "electric" during the fundraiser.

All money raised during this event will go towards ensuring that no family needs to worry that their premature baby doesn't have access to either the most basic essentials, or the most up-to-date equipment.

As well as the lifting, the team also ran a baby and barbell themed cake baking competition to help raise some extra money.

They also organised a raffle - which they managed to sell 4,000 tickets for.

"To anyone who donated no matter how big or small, I thank you", Tony went on to say.