ROADWORKS that have closed a normally busy city side street are set to go on for another two weeks.
The temporary closure of Dalton Terrace that links The Mount and Holgate Road in Holgate for sewer repairs has meant a lot of queueing traffic and even more traffic than normal in nearby Holgate Road and Blossom Street so far this week.
City of York Council say traffic restrictions for Dalton Terrace are set to last until Tuesday, September 21 and the road will be closed throughout or until the works are completed if sooner.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.