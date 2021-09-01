A CONVENIENCE store in York reopened last night after a leak was fixed.
Customers turning up at the Sainsbury's store in Fulford Road yesterday afternoon were greeted by a sign in the door, stating: "Closed until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience."
A member of staff said at 4.20pm that there had been a flood through the ceiling, but an engineer had been called and it was hoped the store could reopen within an hour.
A spokesman said last night that the store had to close for a few hours due to a leak from the property directly above the store.
"Fortunately our engineer who attended the issue was able to resolve the issue fairly quickly and the store was able to reopen by 6pm."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment