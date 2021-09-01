A CONVENIENCE store suddenly closed in York today.

Customers turning up at the Sainsbury's store in Fulford Road this afternoon were greeted by a sign in the door, stating: "Closed until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience."

A member of staff said at 4.20pm that there had been a flood through the ceiling, but an engineer had been called and it was hoped the store could reopen within an hour.

 