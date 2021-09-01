A DAILY banana is what one York resident puts her longevity down to as she turns 105.

Dorothy Dixon enjoyed a celebration with fellow residents and staff at Connaught Court, in York, along with gifts, flowers, a large sherry and a personal card from the Queen. She ordered her favourite lunch at the Home: prawn cocktail, roast turkey and a sherry trifle. In the afternoon, Dorothy enjoyed an afternoon tea with her family in the designated visiting area in the garden.

Dorothy, who was born in August 1916 between Tunstall and Catterick, grew up on a farm near Middleham. As an active young woman, working on the farm and cycling the Dales, she met her husband, Bill, at the Newton-le-Willows Tennis Club, where she would cycle.

She trained to be a nurse at Harrogate Hospital, and then became a staff nurse at Northallerton Hospital. After her husband left the Fleet Air Arm due to air sickness, they began farming broilers at Pickhill.

After successfully running three farms, producing two children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she is very content with her life.

Dorothy said: “I can’t believe it! It must be my daily banana. It’s years of good food and good people around me. I am so lucky, and very grateful.”

Dorothy has always loved racing, and is interested in trainers, jockeys and racecourses from around the local area. Her favourite activity is to select winners in The Press on a morning and watch them on TV in the afternoon.

For her birthday, staff at the home organised a wonderful surprise, a day at York Races with her family. Dorothy was delighted to see the horses around the parade ring, jockeys and trainers. She was also presented with an enormous bunch of beautiful flowers from the racing presenter, Oli Bell.

Stephanie Taylor, activities coordinator at Connaught Court, said: “Dorothy is an incredible, dignified lady, warm, generous and kind. She really deserved a special day, and when her winning horse came in, it really was the icing on the (birthday) cake! There aren't many ladies who still enjoy racing at 105.”

RMBI Home Connaught Court, in York, is run by RMBI Care Co., part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.