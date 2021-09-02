BRITAIN'S most famous vicar is heading to York for one of the first key in-person events in the city's calendar post-Covid.

Reverend Richard Coles, whose roles alongside chaplain include musician, journalist and radio presenter, is guest speaker at the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner on Thursday, September 23.

The black tie event at the National Railway Museum usually welcomes business and civic leaders from North Yorkshire and beyond.

Laurence Beardmore, Chamber president, said: “I’m really looking forward to the Chamber’s first dinner in two years, not least my first dinner as president which is both a privilege and honour.

"The dinner is a wonderful opportunity to meet with some of our region’s key businesses and industry leaders, and a chance for them, too, to bring along clients and help get the region back open for business.

"As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, the business climate for most is still difficult and uncertain but the recovery is beginning and so I feel the time is right for our region's businesses to come together and be part of the Chamber community on the night.

“This year we are delighted to welcome the Reverend Richard Coles as our guest speaker. Rev Richard Coles is Britain’s most famous vicar who, alongside his positions as Chaplain, is also a musician, journalist and radio presenter.

"His career has spanned four decades from being half of the 1980’s band the Communards to more recent adventures on Have I Got News For You, Celebrity Masterchef and Strictly contestant. Richard presents a weekly Saturday morning show on Radio 4."

Event tickets cost £85 (members) or £110 (non-members) and are available to book at www.wnychamber.co.uk/events