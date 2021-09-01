FAMILIES in Yorkshire may be eligible for 'Tax-Free Childcare' to help pay for breakfast and after school clubs as children go back to school.
HMRC said it recognises that families’ personal circumstances have changed since March 2020 as more parents and carers are preparing to return to their workplaces.
Families are eligible to save money on their childcare and benefit from a Government top-up worth up to £2,000 every year, or up to £4,000 a year if a child is disabled.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “As your children head back to school this autumn, don’t miss out on the opportunity to receive your 20 per cent top-up to help pay for their childcare."
Tax-Free Childcare is available to eligible parents or carers who have children aged up to 11, or 17 if their child is disabled. For every £8 a parent or carer deposits into their account, they will receive a £2 top-up, up to the value of £500 every three months, or £1,000 if their child is disabled
In June 2021, around 26,870 families in Yorkshire and the Humber benefited from using Tax-Free Childcare.
Visit GOV.UK and search 'tax-free childcare' for more details.
